Maxi Rodriguez becomes the latest former Liverpool player to join legends for Barcelona charity match-up

Maxi Rodriguez retired from football in November at the age of 40 and has already made plans for a quick return to action at Anfield.

The Argentine has signed up to be part of a Liverpool legends team to face Barcelona at Anfield in March, to raise money for both the Barça Foundation and LFC Foundation.

He joins a host of other legends to have worn the Liverbird, which includes Dirk Kuyt, Steve McManaman, Patrik Berger, Jerzy Dudek, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Vladimir Smicer, Phil Babb and John Aldridge.

READ MORE: (Video) Senegal release strange video that celebrates Sadio Mane playing through his head injury

In anticipation of the event, the LFC Foundation have released the following promotional video to provide a taste of what the day will offer:

Barcelona have only confirmed that Javier Saviola and Edmilson will be playing but it is believed that the Brazilian great Ronaldinho will also be part of the squad for the Spanish side.

Tickets are available to be purchased now and it looks set to be a memorable day for everyone involved.

You can view the announcement of Maxi’s participation in the legend’s game via Liverpool’s Instagram page:

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!