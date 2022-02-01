Milner explains why he can’t help but applaud one Liverpool star who he’s ‘blessed’ to train with

James Milner has played with some world-class footballers across his rich playing career, with a spell at Liverpool proving particularly fruitful in that regard.

The veteran midfielder shared that the Reds talismanic frontman, Mo Salah, often inspired awe from him with the Egyptian scoring several applause-worthy goals.

“​​For me, the last few months, if he’s not, there is someone playing very, very well in front of him,” the 36-year-old told the club’s official website.

“For me, he is right up there – the goals he’s scoring, the numbers he’s putting up consistently, goals and assists.

“Obviously I might be slightly biased – and I’m blessed as well because I get to train with him every day and see how good he is in training as well – but I think he has to be the best over the recent months and hopefully long may it continue.

“He’s special. Some of the goals he’s scoring at times, you just have to stop and applaud them really.”

The 29-year-old has enjoyed an incredible first-half of the season, finding the net 23 times in 26 games this term (across all competitions).

For those beyond the borders of Merseyside, it seems the former Roma hitman hasn’t enjoyed such a rich vein of form since his debut season – though such a verdict only scratches at the surface.

To take the prior campaign as a clear example of Salah’s ongoing, consistent contributions, the Egyptian international was a vital presence in an injury-ridden side that would have most likely fallen out of the top four places but for his efforts.

It’s the quality of performances we’re being treated to on such a regular basis that has inspired many a commentator to suggest that the No.11 could go on well into his 30s.

