Nat Phillips dedicates classy message to Liverpool as he announces his arrival at Bournemouth on loan

Nat Phillips had been long linked with a departure from Anfield throughout the January transfer window, before a deadline day deal was sealed.

His loan move to Bournemouth means that the defender will be spending the rest of the season in the Championship and will be hoping to seal promotion to the Premier League, in the second half of the campaign.

After the deal had been made and the forms had been signed, the Bolton Baresi took to Instagram to send a message to Liverpool.

The 24-year-old said: ‘Delighted to have signed for @officialafcb for the remainder of the season!! Can’t wait to get started 🍒

Best of luck to @liverpoolfc for the rest of the season ❤️’

It’s great to see our No.47 is excited to start a new chapter of his career and is also thankful to ourselves for facilitating the move and allowing him to play football regularly.

It had been reported that a sale was preferable but with so many years on his current deal, this move will do all parties no harm at all.

You can view the message on Phillips’ Instagram page:

