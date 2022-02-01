Opinion: Appreciate every Divock Origi moment we get as he survives another transfer window to remain at Liverpool

With the arrival of Luis Diaz, it’s fair to assume that Divock Origi is at best our sixth-choice forward option for the rest of this season.

The Belgian will be competing for sixth place alongside Takumi Minamino, as well as the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliot and Naby Keita who have also featured as part of the front three under Jurgen Klopp.

So, why has our No.27 remained at the club and what can he and we expect from him for the rest of this season?

With his contract set to end this summer, there is an option for it to be extended to 2024 if he makes enough appearances in this current campaign and it’s fair to assume that this could be extended regardless of appearances too if it’s what all parties want.

Behind only Jordan Henderson, the striker is the second longest serving member of our squad and has made 167 appearances since signing in 2014.

His relationship with the club is not just built on longevity, it’s down to big moments and huge goals.

We all know the list by now and his goal against Wolves earlier this season is the best example of what he brings to this football club.

It may surprise some to know that this season he has made 10 appearances, last year it was 17 and the 2019/20 title winning campaign saw him make 42 appearances for the club.

There is this strong belief that he gets very little game time, which is true to an extent, but he has been extensively used under the boss and this is now probably his hardest chance of game time since his arrival eight years ago.

There are several attributes that the 26-year-old offers that so many others don’t.

His ability to turn up at the big moments with very little form or game time on his side, his seeming happiness to sit on the sidelines for weeks and take any chance given to him and having the mental strength to know that no matter what he does – he probably won’t start the next game.

So many players would have thought that a brace against Barcelona and a Champions League final goal would guarantee you a starting place but not our Div.

He’s so happy to help the team in any way and if we had a more single-minded player in his position, it could cause huge disruption within the squad.

Despite the five attacking options in front of him and the ability for Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah to play through the middle, there will be more chances this season for him to shine.

You could put the former Lille man with any two of the other options and it would be a potent strike force, his five goals in 10 games this season show that.

In answer to ‘what next with Divock Origi?‘ – more of the same.

Sit on the bench, play FA Cup games, and bide his time waiting for his big moment to shine for a possible last time.

Every appearance could be his last and certainly the same for each goal, with the team inherited from Brendan Rodgers now almost fully dismantled and our German leader beginning what looks to be a new generation, now is the time to appreciate our No.27.

Highs and lows, runs in the team and runs out the squad but never a bad word said from him or about him – for one man to achieve what he has at Anfield, he deserves to be heralded with every superlative there is.

Every time we see him on the pitch for the rest of the season should be met with a huge roar of appreciation and let’s see what he can deliver us come the end of May.

