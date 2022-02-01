Phillips opens up on Liverpool relationship he’s ‘very fortunate to have benefitted from’

Posted by
Phillips opens up on Liverpool relationship he’s ‘very fortunate to have benefitted from’

Liverpool saw some stars go out the exit door on a temporary basis, with Nathaniel Phillips and Neco Williams both heading to the Championship with Bournemouth and Fulham respectively.

The former expressed that a loan deal was necessary to allow him to get regular minutes but was keen to credit Jurgen Klopp for having helped his development as a player.

“I would say that I have improved huge amounts in the time that I’ve been working underneath him [Klopp] and he’s a great coach and manager,” the Englishman told Bournemouth’s official website (via the Echo). “Off the field, he is a great person to have behind you. I am very fortunate to have benefited from that relationship with him.”

The 24-year-old was integral to the German’s men last term whilst starters Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, amongst others, were sidelined with injury.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano shares Carvalho & agents’ stance on Liverpool move after failed deadline day signing attempt

With minutes hard to come by for our No.12, let alone Phillips, we can more than understand the push for a move to England’s second division.

It’s a coup for both the Cottagers and the Cherries who find themselves in the top three of the Championship and standing a good chance of securing promotion to the Premier League.

Should our Bolton Baresi manage to impress under Scott Parker, there’s always the possibility of a permanent deal potentially being arranged if Bournemouth can manage to reach the English top-flight by the end of the season.

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top