(Photo) Elliott and Klopp all smiles in teenager’s highly suggestive IG snap as possible FA Cup return looms

Harvey Elliott’s return to team training lifted many a Liverpool fan’s spirits even higher following a positive series of results in January – a month that has hardly been kind to the Reds historically under Jurgen Klopp.

The teenager’s latest Instagram post, featuring himself and the German head coach, appeared to suggest that a full return to the pitch wouldn’t be beyond the realm of reality for our upcoming meeting with Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Having started the season wonderfully prior to sustaining a serious ankle injury during our trip to Elland Road, it’s safe to say that we’re all immensely looking forward to the 18-year-old’s potential return – whenever the club deems our No.67 ready for action.

