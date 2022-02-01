Pundit suggests Liverpool need to look at potential Salah replacements as contract talks yet to be resolved

Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool remains up in the air whilst the No.11 is at the AFCON, with a new contract yet to be arranged for the talismanic forward.

Kevin Campbell has suggested then that it would be prudent for the Reds to be considering who could come in and fill the Egyptian’s boots were he to depart potentially as early as the summer window.

“He’s probably the best player in the world at the moment. But if they can’t agree a deal then plans have to be made,” the former Arsenal striker told Football Insider. “Diaz has arrived and he’s a quality signing. Dybala could be another one at the end of the season.“He’s one of those world-class stars you want to see in the Premier League. “If Salah stays, great, Liverpool will be in a great position. But there is a real chance he goes. “It would be wrong for the club to not at least look at potential replacements.”

With a contract set to expire in 2023, there’s a real possibility that the Merseysiders would be forced into receiving perhaps not quite the figure the 29-year-old is worth were they to attempt to recoup some value at the end of the season.

Given that the former Chelsea hitman’s level of performance is unlikely to dip during his early 30s, in light of his tremendous level of conditioning, it would seem lunacy of the highest order to allow the player to go off to a European rival.

We can appreciate that our owners will feel it’s something of a gamble with a high cost attached, though it seems like we stand to lose more by selling the winger on or allowing his contract to naturally expire.

