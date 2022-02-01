Rhys Williams to remain at Liverpool as fifth choice centre-back for the rest of the season

Rhys Williams has traded a space on the Swansea City sidelines for a fifth choice spot at Anfield.

On the face of it, it’s a great choice for the 20-year-old but with his remit at the start of the season being first-team football, it does feel like this has been somewhat postponed after an unsuccessful spell in Wales.

With Nat Phillips making just three appearances this season, it’s fair to assume our No.46 will make a similar amount for the second half of the campaign.

One match that will be earmarked as a potential opportunity for the Preston-born defender to make his comeback would be the next one, as we face Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

It may be one of the final opportunities for him this campaign but being the fifth choice could provide chances in the cup if we progress through the rounds.

However; with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibou Konate and Joe Gomez comfortably ahead of him in the pecking order, the opportunity to improve his game will likely have to come in training.

There will also be opportunities with the Under 23’s for him to show that he deserves a first-team chance next season.

Now it’s up to England Under 21 international to make the most of this spell and prove any doubters wrong, whilst attracting the right suitor for the next campaign.

