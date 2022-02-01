Ronald Araujo reportedly rejects Barcelona; creates potential Liverpool transfer opening

Amidst all the chaos of the January transfer window deadline, Ronald Araujo has reportedly rejected Barcelona’s offer of fresh terms.

The reports come from Marca who highlighted that, although the Uruguayan has passed up on the opportunity of a new contract from the La Liga giants, the possibility of further negotiations remains reasonably high.

The defender’s current arrangement with the Catalan outfit is expiring in 2023, making this a highly anticipated summer for him and the player’s potential suitors, should any look to capitalise on the one year remaining on his deal come the end of the campaign.

Given his level of popularity and his reputation on the field, the prospect of a multiplicity of potential offers and interested parties wouldn’t be beyond the realm of reality.

If no new deal comes along this summer, Barcelona could yet cash in on the player.

Reports suggest that the No.4 is seeking a deal with improved monetary compensation.

Likely, the current terms offered by Barcelona and Araujo’s rejection for the same isn’t a sign of his intent to leave the team, though this will be of little reassurance to an outfit undergoing financial turmoil.

Regardless, if the club does wish to retain a player that Xavi specified to be spectacular, they might have to up their offer significantly to keep hold of Araujo.

Speed may be of the essence for the Blaugrana, however, with Liverpool said to have been eyeing up the centre-half, according to recent speculation, with El Nacional claiming that we’re prepared to offer the Uruguayan international a starring role in our first-XI.

With the kind of reputation that Araujo has built for himself in Catalonia at the age of 22, not to mention the financial struggles that Barcelona are experiencing right now, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the player does end up leaving for a better deal.

However, the primary reason behind why people are questioning the possibility of us attempting to sign the centre-back at this point is that we already have four elite options in that same position.

Rightly, one might ask what point there is in adding further competition when the likes of Nathaniel Phillips has been loaned out due to a lack of regular playing minutes.

This would also raise some uncomfortable questions for other stars on the fringes, including Joe Gomez, who, up until his long-term injury last term, was Virgil van Dijk’s de facto partner in the heart of our backline.

