Signed shirt from 1989 Hillsborough game donated to the club’s museum by Sheffield hospital worker

In an unbelievably kind and generous offer, a shirt from the day of the Hillsborough disaster has been donated to the Liverpool club museum.

In a story that has been shared on the club’s official website, it has been revealed that the the assistant general manager of Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital at the time of the 1989 disaster has donated his signed shirt from the day.

As a thanks for the work done by Brian Ibell, then manager Kenny Dalglish presented a shirt from the day that had been signed by the entire squad and it’s stayed in his possession for over 30 years.

However, in response to the growing movement of the Hillsborough law and the battle for justice being taught in Merseyside schools, it has now been donated back to the club for them to display in the Anfield museum.

As a thank you for the gesture from Ibell, Ian Rush and club historian Stephen Done posed inside and outside the stadium with the shirt.

It will now be placed in the museum and will act as another poignant memento from an unforgettable and colossally meaningful day in our history.

You can view the confirmation of the shirt being placed in the club’s museum via Liverpool’s Twitter page:

A special shirt has been donated to the Liverpool FC Museum and will become a permanent and poignant exhibit as part of its display remembering the Hillsborough disaster. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2022

