(Video) ‘The best’ – Portuguese manager makes huge Luis Diaz PL prediction & explains why he’s a perfect fit for Liverpool

Braga boss, Carlos Carvalhal, couldn’t contain his excitement when discussing Liverpool’s winter window signing, Luis Diaz.

The manager listed the winger’s strengths and predicted that he would become ‘one of the stars of the league’ for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Coming into the middle of the current season, the Colombian will have his work cut out for him to pinch a starting spot off of one of our front-three.

That being said, we’ve no doubt he’ll turn out to be a superb option for Jurgen Klopp and the side as we look to compete on multiple fronts for silverware following the end of the winter break.

