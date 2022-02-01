The ‘forgotten’ first Colombian Liverpool player who is still with the club after signing in 2018

Luis Diaz has been widely regarded as the first Colombian to sign for Liverpool but it’s not actually true.

Anderson Arroyo signed for the Reds in 2018 from Fortaleza CEIF as an 18-year-old but is still yet to make a first-team appearance and has had five loan spells in the last four years.

First came an immediate 18-month loan deal to Real Mallorca before spells at Gent, Mlada Boleslav, Salamanca and he’s now in the second division of Spain with Mirandes,

The defender has also represented his nation 18 times at Under 17, 20 and 23 level.

Troubles with work permits have meant that he joins a list of infamous former players such as Sebastian Leto, Allan Rodrigues and Taiwo Awoniyi who have struggled to be given permission to live in Merseyside.

When our newest South American star takes to the pitch for the first time, he will forever be known as the first from his nation to wear the famous red shirt.

It feels as though Anderson Arroyo will be a name lost in time, despite him actually being the first Colombian to ever sign for the club.

