(Video) Alisson Becker looks to be in great form as he prepares for Brazil’s World Cup qualifier

Alisson Becker is set to feature for Brazil in the final World Cup qualifier before he returns back to Liverpool.

The match against Paraguay, which is available to be watched on TV, could see Seleção Canarinho extend their lead at the top of the CONMEBOL qualifying table for the World Cup in Qatar.

Part of the side that has already qualified, our No.1 will also be hoping that Luis Diaz can aid Colombia’s efforts to also attain one of the other qualification spots.

If the video uploaded to the 29-year-old’s Instagram is anything to go by, he’s in fine form and will be looking to keep a clean sheet in the game.

The former Roma man will also hope that the two red cards he received and were subsequently rescinded by VAR, will not be a level of drama that is repeated!

Fingers crossed he gets the nod between the sticks, keeps a clean sheet and returns to Merseyside in fine form and injury free.

You can watch the video of Alisson in Brazil training via his Instagram stories:

