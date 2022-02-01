(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s hilarious team talk pre-Liverpool legends charity clash revisited by Reds fan online

Jurgen Klopp’s charm was not lost on a selection of Liverpool legends as they geared up for a charity game at Celtic Park in 2018.

The German’s hilarious team talk was revisited by one fan online (u/coronacatharsis), who shared the pre-game chat on Reddit.

The 54-year-old has been a stellar manager and personality since his switch to Merseyside and exactly what the club needed following the tumultuous end to Brendan Rodgers’ reign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user u/coronacatharsis: