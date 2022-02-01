(Video) Minamino gets Japan off the mark in World Cup qualifying clash with lucky opening goal

Posted by
(Video) Minamino gets Japan off the mark in World Cup qualifying clash with lucky opening goal

Taki Minamino got Japan off the mark in their World Cup qualifier meeting with Saudi Arabia, netting the opening goal in the first-half.

An element of fortune was on the Liverpool attacker’s side as he capped off a great team move with an effort that took a deflection from Mohammed Al-Owais and into the net.

A win here for Hajime Moriyasu’s men would see them close the gap to their opponents at the top of their group to a point.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of SSC:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top