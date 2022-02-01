(Video) Watch every goal & assist Luis Diaz has made in 2021/22 campaign

Liverpool’s sole winter window signing, Luis Diaz, comes with a stellar reputation attached from his time in the Portuguese top-flight.

It’s the consensus of those who have appreciated the Colombian in Portugal closely that the 25-year-old has enjoyed some exponential growth whilst with Sergio Conceicao’s Porto outfit, which can only be of benefit to the Merseysiders for the remainder of the campaign.

His collection of goals and assists in the first-half of the season certainly indicates that we’ll be getting an absolute handful of a player once the winger returns from international duty.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Scoutnation’s official YouTube channel: