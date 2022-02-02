‘All parties relaxed’ as Fabio Carvalho deal still looks set to go ahead in July

Despite a deadline day let down which saw a deal for Fabio Carvalho fall through, it’s not over yet.

According to Kevin Palmer from the Sunday World: ‘I’m told Fabio Carvalho will be a Liverpool player this summer… all parties relaxed about the situation and the player is keen to play for Klopp.

‘Fulham want the deal done as well. To be continued… #LFC’.

It was a disappointing development to see that the Portuguese attacker was not going to be formally completing a move to Anfield in the January window but the mood around the transfer still happening, remains relatively positive.

It should still mean that all parties involved receive what they first wanted, Fulham get their man for the remainder of the season and we get the 19-year-old in the summer when his contract ends at Craven Cottage.

It’s either going to be a waiting game to see the i’s dotted and t’s crossed, or there will hopefully be a pre-contract agreement signed in the next few days or weeks.

