Ex-Man Utd star weighs in on Liverpool’s Diaz signing with nod to PL title race

Ex-Manchester United star, Luke Chadwick, has described Liverpool’s sole winter signing, Luis Diaz, as an ‘exciting signing’ that could help aid the Reds in their title race with Manchester City.

The Merseysiders find themselves nine points behind Pep Guardiola’s outfit, with a game in hand to play, in what is now proving to be far from a done and dusted league season.

“It’s an exciting signing. I’ve not seen a huge amount of the player, but he looks exciting to watch and like he’ll be a good fit with the structure at Liverpool, with the high press in the front three,” the former midfielder told Caught Offside.

“It’s tough for Liverpool or anyone to catch Manchester City, but that Liverpool front three has been so successful, and they’ve now got Diogo Jota stepping up as well.

“So if the new signing is anything like that then they’ve got a front five there that’s going to strike fear into any opponents, that’s for sure.”

With 16 games left to play (beyond the Reds’ game in hand), a repeat of the 1-1 slip up against Southampton would more than encourage Jurgen Klopp’s men, though there’s an element of near-perfection likewise expected on the latter’s part.

The addition of the Colombian international will far from aid the Cityzens’ confidence levels, with the former FC Porto ace arriving with a considerable reputation attached from his time spent in the Portuguese top-flight.

If Diaz’s arrival has anything close to the effect that the likes of Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota have had on Andy Robertson and Bobby Firmino respectively, one can only imagine that Sadio Mane will be similarly encouraged to reach his highest levels at the club.

