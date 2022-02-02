Ex-Red Gini Wijnaldum could be set for further PSG struggles as Dutchman could be dropped from UCL squad

Gini Wijnaldum’s time in the French capital with PSG has been far from smooth sailing, with the Dutchman the subject of some heavy criticism as he struggled to make the switch from Liverpool his own.

According to a report from Le Parisien (via Get French Football News), things could be about to get a lot worse for the ex-Red, with it being claimed that he could be subjected to a dropping from the club’s Champions League squad.

The former No.5 is one of three midfielders lined up for omission, alongside Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler, with the club tasked with dropping a foreign senior star.

Having featured relatively regularly of late for Mauricio Pochetinno’s men in the French top-flight, it would seem a somewhat strange decision from the Argentine.

We’d like to think that his recent heavy involvement for the Ligue 1 leaders will work out in the midfielder’s favour as he looks to make the most of his move to France.

