Liverpool & Spurs top BBC sustainability table with Man Utd & Everton lagging behind

Liverpool and Tottenham have jointly topped the BBC’s sustainability table (the Green League) for 2021.

The Reds found themselves leading by two points over title rivals Manchester City, with Manchester United and Everton finishing four and seven points behind respectively, in a joint project between BBC Sport and the Sports Positive Summit.

Jurgen Klopp’s outfit is one of several to have embraced environmentally-measures in order to address growing climate crisis concerns.

READ MORE: (Photo) Elliott and Klopp all smiles in teenager’s highly suggestive IG snap as possible FA Cup return looms

With football clubs and the players themselves holding much sway in the world, it’s absolutely critical that such organisations and individuals are seen to be taking the threats to the environment seriously.

Whilst it’s promising to see several sides making efforts to be more sustainable, the table does, however, highlight some concerns with regard to those considerably lagging behind.

Given that climate change is an increasingly pressing reality, we’d hope to see such clubs begin to prioritise eco-friendly measures and help show a united front across the English top-flight.

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!