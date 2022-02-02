Liverpool’s secret weapon in their squad they can employ in bid to sign Fabio Carvalho

Though a deal sadly did not come to fruition for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, there remains genuine hope for Liverpool of sorting out a transfer for the summer.

The prospect of linking up with Harvey Elliott at the club – who previously played with the Cottagers’ highly-rated starlet – could prove to be enticing for the 19-year-old, as noted by The Athletic.

Whilst the side’s recruitment team are unlikely to bank purely on the factor being the difference between the attacking midfielder choosing a switch to Merseyside over a move to a European outfit or a domestic rival, there’s no questioning that it does provide a small advantage worth capitalising on.

Though there are serious concerns that a failure to agree a deal for the young Englishman will invite competition from other clubs for his signature, the efforts already put in by Julian Ward and Co. are unlikely to count for nothing.

On top of that, the player’s reported willingness to link up with Jurgen Klopp’s men is unlikely to diminish in the near future if a pre-agreement can still be arranged before too much in the way of time has passed from our first attempt.

