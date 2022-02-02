One current and one former Liverpool player stand alone as the only Premier League players to not be dispossessed this season

There are only five players in the top four divisions of English football that have yet to be dispossessed this season, one plays for Liverpool and one used to.

Joining Scunthorpe United’s Jai Rowe, Gillingham’s Max Ehmer and Plymouth Argyle’s Dan Scarr, is Conor Coady and Virgil van Dijk.

The captain of Holland is alongside our former youth prospect as the only two Premier League players to have played 20 or more outfield games this season and not be dispossessed.

This statistic, that has been presented by @playmaker_EN, illustrates the ability our No.4 has on the ball as he is also the man with the sixth highest number of passes in the league this season.

For the 30-year-old to be on the ball so often and be a key part of starting many attacks yet to also not give the ball away, it just further exemplifies why he is regarded as one of the greatest players in the world.

It’s quite nice to see a Scouser in the list too and shows that there’s obviously some good lessons being taught in our academy.

