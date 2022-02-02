‘Specialists’ – Ex-PL boss makes exciting Luis Diaz claim as Liverpool prepare to welcome Colombian to Merseyside

Luis Diaz’s signing has created something of a stir in the footballing world, with the consensus around the winter window acquisition being that Liverpool have secured a superb option with an impressively high ceiling.

Alex McLeish’s description of players coming out of Portugal as ‘specialists on the ball’ will have only added to the intrigue surrounding the 25-year-old’s arrival.

“Players coming from Portugal like Luis Diaz, wow, they are specialists on the ball. They really are good footballers,” the former Birmingham City boss told Football Insider.

As a confident and gifted ball carrier, with an eye for goal and a proficiency for pressing in the final third, the Colombian is certainly, on paper, well-suited to the demands of a Jurgen Klopp side, which can only bode well for his time at Anfield.

Having registered 22 goal contributions in 28 games in the Portuguese top-flight this term, the forward has enjoyed some serious improvement under Sergio Conceicao’s tutelage of late.

As such a move for a bigger challenge (with the greatest of respect to the Primeira Liga) seems to have come at the perfect time for player and club – especially since we’re hoping to claw back the deficit separating ourselves with Manchester City in the Premier league.

