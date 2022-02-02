The £500,000 Carvalho truth Liverpool will be desperate to avoid as talks over potential transfer continue

The worrying reality of Liverpool’s failed attempt to secure the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham before the transfer deadline had passed is the fact that European clubs will be able to exploit the option under FIFA rules.

Barring a tribunal deciding a fee for an English club like the Reds, the teenager could be snapped up for a compensation fee amounting to under £500,000, should a European party look to get involved, as reported by The Athletic.

The Reds were unable to submit a deal sheet due to the EFL’s unwillingness to accept them as the Premier League does, with the club lacking the necessary time to sort out the loan part of the prospective deal after having agreed on a fee.

Though the possibility of losing out on the highly-regarded 19-year-old to a rival overseas is plausible, one would think the Cottagers would be inclined to see their starlet head to a potential domestic rival for a more notable fee.

Ultimately, if something can be arranged between ourselves and Marco Silva’s men, it wouldn’t affect our plans too much given that the original arrangement would have had Carvalho returning to London for the rest of the season.

