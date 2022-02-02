‘The hard work has been put in’ – Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O’Connor provides Fabio Carvalho update

Fabio Carvalho’s proposed to transfer to Liverpool was derailed at the final hurdle of transfer deadline day as the club ran out of time.

There had been an agreed fee for the Portuguese forward but a failure to submit the correct deal sheets in time to both the Premier League and EFL, meant it wasn’t completed.

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O’Connor has provided an update on the situation though and given the fact he was one of the first to break the story, it’s certainly worth paying attention to.

He tweeted: ‘I know there was disappointment that Carvalho deal wasn’t completed but at least the hard work has been put in.

‘So, the intention of honouring the deal with Fulham adds to the confidence in getting it done & no need to rush after running out of time for medical & personal terms’.

The words ‘no need to rush’ may not be music to the ears of the many eager supporters who are awaiting news that a pre-contract deal has been met.

Nevertheless, this is a positive update on the Fulham forward and it looks as though we may still get the deal over the line for our man.

