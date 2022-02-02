Tottenham left red-faced after unintentionally saving Liverpool nearly £30m on Luis Diaz deal – The Athletic

Liverpool have much to thank Tottenham for when it comes to the Luis Diaz deal, with their decision to move in the winter window inspiring the Reds to themselves dive into the market earlier than they would have liked.

This comes from The Athletic, with the publication noting that the Reds took advantage of the fact that Spurs’ legwork in negotiating a lower fee for the Colombian (£37.6m) from his £66.8m release clause, swooping in when concerns were raised from Porto’s side over the possibility of a deal coming to fruition between the two original parties involved.

As things turned out, the Merseyside-based outfit paid a slightly smaller fee up front at £37.5m with the same add-ons tacked on.

It’s the kind of deal that would indicate already that we’re in more than safe hands with Michael Edwards’ understudy, Julian Ward, with us also coming achingly close to a second signing in Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho prior to the deadline coming about.

Ultimately, one has to imagine that there are little in the way of any genuine fears over how the winger might acclimatise to life in the English top-flight given how reluctant we generally are to be actively involved in the January window.

