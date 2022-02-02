Two Liverpool players follow Fabio Carvalho on Instagram as hope of a summer move lingers

Many supporters will hope that the two members of the current Liverpool squad that follow Fabio Carvalho will be working from the inside to get the deal done.

Both Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton are following and followed by the Portuguese forward, meaning they have the capability to slide into the DMs of our newest transfer target.

It could have been the case that the whole squad had begun to follow the 19-year-old, had his deadline day deal been completed in time.

The best hope may be in the shape of a fellow former Fulham man and our No.67 may be able to convince the current Championship star to come to Anfield.

In truth, the matter is highly unlikely to be dealt with over Instagram messages from our current squad but it’s nice to think of what could be happening behind the scenes.

Let’s hope it’s a full squad love-in next season when our potential new man signs a deal to see him play his football on Merseyside for the foreseeable future.

