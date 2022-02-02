(Video) Dalglish weighs in on whether he’d been invited to take the Liverpool job before 2011

Kenny Dalglish is rightly revered as one of the most legendary figures of Liverpool Football Club across spells as a player and manager.

When questioned on whether the Scot had been offered the manager’s job before 2011 (following his first stint at the helm), the ex-striker confirmed that such an opportunity had not arisen.

The former Celtic star did eventually come by the role once more following the sacking of Roy Hodgson, winning the Merseysiders another League Cup and getting the side to the final of the FA Cup, which they would go on to lose to Chelsea.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:01), courtesy of KENN7’s official YouTube channel: