(Video) Fabinho plays the full game for Brazil as they run out 4-0 victors over Paraguay

Fabinho was handed a start for Brazil and played the full 90 minutes as his side pulled off an emphatic victory.

Already top of the group, the Seleção Canarinho extended their lead at the top of their World Cup qualification group that they have already qualified from.

With Alisson Becker sat on the bench, our No.3 was the only Anfield representative on show but he did line-up alongside former Red Philippe Coutinho in a three-man midfield.

The Aston Villa man was on the score sheet, alongside Leeds United’s Raphinha, Ajax’s Antony and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

It was an evening for attackers but the role of our defensive midfielder was crucial in ensuring the Paraguayans were kept at bay.

Perhaps the most crucial piece of information is that the 28-year-old made it through the game unscathed and looks set for a healthy return to Liverpool.

You can watch the full highlights of Fabinho and Brazil’s victory over Paraguay via Legends Lécuyer on YouTube:

