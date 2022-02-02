(Video) Goal and an assist for Xherdan Shaqiri as the ex-Red lights up Ligue 1

Xherdan Shaqiri left Liverpool at the start of the season and has enjoyed a relatively successful spell at Lyon.

The French side sit seventh in the Ligue 1 table but pulled off a huge win against third placed Marseille and the ex-Red was absolutely pivotal in ensuring Les Gones secured all three points.

First came an improbable header from the diminutive Swiss attacker as he put his side in the lead with 15 minutes of the game remaining.

The scores were level once again as the game entered the final two minutes, that was until the former Stoke City man picked the ball up in his own half and played a perfectly weighted left-footed pass.

Moussa Dembele calmly finished off after a brilliant assist and that was enough to win the game at the Groupama Stadium.

What an evening for our former player as he displayed some of the talents we were lucky to witness first-hand during his three years on Merseyside.

You can watch Shaqiri’s goal and assist via Football on BT Sport on Twitter:

Xherdan Shaqiri puts Lyon level vs Marseille 👌 A lovely team move finished cooly by the Swiss international! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y3JduTu24E — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 1, 2022

The pass. The touch. The turn. The finish. ❄️ So good from Xherdan Shaqiri and Moussa Dembélé to win the game for Lyon! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yKbSpJXvqf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 1, 2022

