(Video) Kenny Dalglish names surprise 35-year-old star as best he’s ever managed – it’s not Gerrard, Suarez or Shearer

Kenny Dalglish has provided a very surprising name when asked who the greatest player he has ever managed was.

In a Q&A with the KENN7 offical YouTube channel, the former Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United and Celtic gaffer had a 13-season career across 27 years to consider when he gave his response.

In answer to the question; ‘Who was the best player that you’ve ever managed?’ our two-time former boss had an interesting response.

The 70-year-old said: “It depends how you define best, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the best player, people make huge contributions in many ways that the punter doesn’t get to see.

“You see what they can do on the pitch, Steven [Gerrard], Luis [Suarez], Alan Shearer you mention the names and that’s the names that come to your mind because they were brilliant and their ability to play football was fantastic and their honesty and integrity in the games they played in were great as well and the contribution they gave to the team but you look at Lucas Leiva.

“By the way, Lucas was brilliant and you look what goes on in the dressing room and you need a really good dressing room to be led by really strong people in there and they’re not always the best players”.

What a thrill for Lucas Leiva to be named as the man who was keeping the dressing room going and it’s a real testament to his role on and off the pitch to be named as one of the best.

The Brazilian has beaten legendary players such as John Barnes, Alan Hansen, Ian Rush and the three mentioned in Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez and Alan Shearer – not a bad list to be the top of!

You can watch the full answer to the best player to manage question with Dalglish (at 7:05), via KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel on YouTube:

