(Video) Kenny Dalglish names the player he managed as Liverpool boss that he would put in Jurgen Klopp’s squad today

Kenny Dalglish had the honour of winning six trophies in his two spells as Liverpool manager and had many great players at his disposal.

In a Q&A with the KENN7 offical YouTube channel, the man who managed the club from 1985-1991 and 2011-2012 oversaw 75 different players (including himself) and so has a good insight into who would have fitted into today’s team.

In answer to the question – ‘If you could pick one player you managed and give them to Jurgen Klopp to manage, who would it be and why?‘, there wasn’t an immediate obvious answer.

The 70-year-old said: “First of all, I wouldn’t make a decision for Jurgen, why would I make anybody’s decision?

“He’s got good enough players and he’s just signed a good one as well, another one from Porto.

“So, I don’t know what players he would be looking for.

“He’s the same as everyone else, he can look back at the history of the football club and look at the players and he can pick one for himself couldn’t he.

“I wouldn’t like to put words into his mouth, maybe he’d pick me! I’d be a good substitute”.

There’s a large pinch of salt that comes with this answer but there will also be a vast amount of supporters that would agree with the suggestion of having the Scot in our team, even if it was off the bench.

Never one to try and take attention away from anyone else or, as he said, put words in another’s mouth, this was probably the safest answer for the former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers boss to use.

You can watch the full answer to the best player to manage question with Dalglish (at 29:47), via KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel on YouTube:

