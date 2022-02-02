(Video) Kenny Dalglish on which player from today’s squad he would have had in his Liverpool sides

Kenny Dalglish’s Liverpool sides were some of the best in the club’s history, alongside the one built by Jurgen Klopp today.

In a Q&A with the KENN7 offical YouTube channel, the man who most recently managed the club in 2012 and signed Jordan Henderson from Sunderland, was asked a large array of questions.

In answer to the question – ‘Who from the current Liverpool squad would you have most liked in the two Liverpool squads you managed?‘, there wasn’t an immediate obvious answer.

The 70-year-old said: “I was very happy with the squads I had, you can’t just pick the 11 best players and think that’ll be the best team, it’s got to be managed and there’s got to be compliments around each other and you’ve got to compliment what somebody else does.

“As long as you’re paying tribute to the players who might not be getting as many headlines as yourself, then they’re quite happy with that.

“They know, the boys know that they’re not a Mo Salah, a Mane or a Firmino but as long as they get the appreciation from the manager on the pitch, that’s the most important thing”.

Despite not giving a definitive answer, it’s clear that it wouldn’t be a case of saying Mo Salah and not thinking any further about it, the former boss knows that it’s a team game and it’s all about what would be needed at a specific time.

You can watch the full answer to which player Dalglish would have liked to have managed (at 39:55), via KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel on YouTube:

