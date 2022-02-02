(Video) Luis Diaz provides brilliant pass before an audacious chipped first touch inside the box against Argentina

Luis Diaz was on hand to provide possibly the biggest moment of Colombia’s attacking play against Argentina.

Our new signing first set-up Miguel Borja after skipping past several defenders and providing a brilliant pass for the 29-year-old striker.

When his effort was saved by Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez, the rebound was then passed to our new No.23 in the box and his audacious chipped first touch took the ball over the head of Guido Rodriguez inside the six-yard box.

This set up a chance to volley at goal with his right foot but the Colombian’s effort was cleared off the line, in a game his nation were set to lose 1-0 at the hand of a Lautaro Martinez goal.

Our 25-year-old attacker illustrated his poise, patience, eye for a pass and goal, all within this short clip that will no doubt get many fans excited of his imminent arrival on Merseyside.

It’s a shame it never ended in a goal but you can only imagine the chances that are going to start coming the way of our newest arrival, once he links up with Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the lads.

