(Video) Mane clinches AFCON final appearance for Senegal with audacious chipped goal

Sadio Mane appeared to send Senegal through to the final of the AFCON tournament with the Lions of Teranga’s third goal of the night against Burkina Faso.

The Liverpool forward left his opponents for dead after latching on to a superbly taken through ball from Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, cheekily chipping the ball over Herve Koffi.

It’s another superb contribution from our No.10 in a tournament that has seemed to have inspired some brilliant form from our wide men.

