(Video) Sadio Mane mobbed after scoring Senegal’s third goal to clinch potential final meeting with Salah’s Egypt

Sadio Mane will go to bed tonight an extremely happy man after another highly productive outing for Senegal in the AFCON tournament with a goal and an assist.

The 29-year-old’s final contribution of the semi-final saw him mobbed by his teammates on the pitch and on the touchline, with full-time called only a handful of minutes after.

The Liverpool No.10 found himself in acres of space following a mishap from Burkino Faso, capitalising on Ismaila Sarr’s through ball to go one-on-one with the ‘keeper and tuck away his side’s third of the night, which proceeded with the scenes fans can observe below.

With Mo Salah’s Egypt set to face off against Cameroon in the second semi-final of the competition, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed here at EOTK to see the two Liverpool stars meet in the final.

Superb counter attack from Senegal and a brilliant finish from Sadio Mané to put them in the final 🍟 Player of the tournament? #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/eI9mEwSKVq — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 2, 2022