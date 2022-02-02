(Video) Watch Sadio Mane register the most Klopp-ball assist Liverpool fans will have seen as he plays critical role in doubling Senegal lead

Sadio Mane provided yet another critical contribution in Senegal’s meeting with Burkina Faso in the semi-final of the AFCON tournament to potentially help clinch their passage through to the final.

Winning back possession in the final third in such a relentless fashion that would make Jurgen Klopp proud, the Liverpool No.10 surged deep into the 18-yard-box before laying a ball on a plate for teammate, Idrissa Gueye, to tuck away.

Aliou Cisse’s men find themselves roughly 10 minutes away from a shot at serious silverware at the time of writing, potentially facing Mo Salah’s Egypt if the 29-year-old’s outfit can manage to navigate past their upcoming tie with hosts Cameroon.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Dynamit’Sports & beINSports: