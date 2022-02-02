Yet another Trent Alexander-Arnold statistic that illustrates his immense defensive talents

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive abilities have yet again be backed up with facts, as an interesting Tweet has circled online.

Football Data Editor Michael Reid has compiled an interesting stat about our No.66: ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold has won possession more times than any other defender in the Premier League this season (160).

‘He has also then started off an open play sequence that has ended in a goal six times – the most of any Premier League player in 2021-22. #LFC’.

So many supporters of rival clubs believe that the Scouser in our team is a poor defender and is only in Jurgen Klopp’s side because of his phenomenal passing ability.

Stats like this show that he has two sides to his game and winning the ball is surely the main job of any defender, for the 23-year-old to top the league in this department is a telling example of his talents.

To then also be able to start attacks from these positions, further demonstrates the attacking acumen that everyone can agree on.

We’re lucky to have the West Derby-born defender and long may he roam up and down our right wing, in both an attacking and defensive capacity.

You can view the Alexander-Arnold statistic via @michael_reid11 on Twitter:

