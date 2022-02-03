Fabinho on the honour of representing Brazil as he returns to Liverpool for a busy month

Fabinho represented Brazil during the Premier League’s winter break and was clearly proud to be selected by his national team.

Our No.3 played the full 90 minutes against Paraguay in a game where his side won 4-0 in a World Cup qualifying group that they have already qualified from and sit top of.

After the game, the 28-year-old took to social media the share his pride in being selected for the five-time winners of the World Cup.

The former Monaco man wrote: ‘Sempre uma honra defender a camisa da Seleção Brasileira. Mais um passo rumo ao nosso objetivo. Vamos! 🇧🇷🙏🏾’, which translates to: ‘Always an honour to wear the shirt of the Brazilian team. Another step towards our goal. Vamos! 🇧🇷🙏🏾’.

It doesn’t seem as though the defensive midfielder has a guaranteed starting role in the team and will be working very hard to try and get himself into the starting line-up, through his Liverpool displays.

No better time than the present as we have a lot of big games just around the corner.

