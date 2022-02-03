“He doesn’t produce a lot ” Vincent Aboubakar aims bizarre rant at Mo Salah ahead of AFCON semi-final

Vincent Aboubakar has directed a tirade of abuse toward Mo Salah as he prepares to face him in the AFCON semi-final.

Cameroon face Egypt and the captain of the host nation was asked his opinion on the Egyptian King by Radio France Internationale.

The 30-year-old said: ‘He doesn’t impress me much. I say it clearly because I’m an honest person and I have my way of seeing things.

“If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn’t impress me much.

“He’s a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn’t produce a lot of stuff in the game.

“Of course, he’s doing good stuff in the Premier League because he’s been in a team that’s been there for years.

“He’s a good player but not at the level of some like Mbappé”.

In what was a truly bizarre response to a question that seemed to set up some praise for our No.11, it looked like a desperate attempt to play some mind games by the Al Nassr forward.

The aged striker is top scorer in the competition with six goals and will be hoping to extend his lead but these words may just provide the extra motivation that the Premier League’s top scorer needs.

Let’s hope he’s left regretting these words at the end of the game between the pair.

