‘He will be one of the stars of the league next season’ – Former Premier League boss tips Luis Diaz for success at Liverpool

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal has tipped new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz to ‘be one of the stars of the league’ under Jurgen Klopp.

The Colombian signed for the Reds from Porto last week and will add to the impressive attacking options already at the German’s disposal.

“He will be one of the stars of the league next season,” Carvalhal told the Daily Mail (via HITC).

“He was the best player in the league last season, he did absolutely fantastic, he played on the left side with a right-foot. He scores goals, he’s very intense, especially in attack. He’s a fantastic player.”

“We all know how Liverpool play. It’s like when you have a number on your shoes, you’re a number eight for example, and you look at the shoes and say they’re exactly my number. That is Luis Diaz to Liverpool.

“He is dynamic, fast, very strong, creative, and very good one-on-one.”

We can’t wait to see him in action and we certainly hope he’ll be a huge success.

He’ll provide real competition to Sadio Mane for a spot in the starting XI on the left wing – that may mean we also see our No. 10 return to his best form.

It definitely feels like the former Southampton man was starting to become too comfortable as a result of nobody in our squad offering serious competition in his position.

Mane may now realise that his spot in the side is under threat which usually brings the best out of players, let’s hope that is the case with our squad as we head into a huge second half of the season.

We face Cardiff City at Anfield on Sunday and our new No. 23 could make his debut against the Welsh outfit – it’ll be interesting to see what side Klopp picks but it would certainly be nice to see the Colombian get some minutes.