‘I saw him with the same smile on his face’ – Marco Silva discusses Fabio Carvalho’s reaction to failed deadline day Liverpool move

Marco Silva has discussed how Fabio Carvalho has reacted to his failed move away from the club on transfer deadline day.

A deal between Fulham and Liverpool for the 19-year-old had been struck but relevant paperwork was not completed before the 11 pm deadline on Monday meaning the move did not go ahead.

“There are not many things to tell you,” the former Everton boss said (via the Metro).

“Fabio is really happy. The day after I saw him with the same smile on his face. This is the main thing.

“What I said was that Fabio would stay until the end of the season. That was our decision, we could control that. That’s the reality with that.

“The people in England love the last day [of the transfer window].”

It’s a shame that we didn’t manage to complete the move for the Lisbon-born talent.

After completing the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto last week, a second signing in the shape of Carvalho would’ve represented a really successful transfer window for the club.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans get excited for Luis Diaz’s arrival as a video of his Colombia Cruyff turn is shared online

Reports suggest that we were willing to let the teenager remain at Craven Cottage on loan until the end of the season but we still didn’t manage to get the transfer over the line.

We’re believed to be interested in revisiting the deal in the summer when the attacking midfielder’s contract expires – he would then be available for free but the club may face the prospect of having to pay Fulham a compensation fee.

It’ll be interesting to see whether we revisit the deal in the coming months – he certainly looks like an exciting prospect.