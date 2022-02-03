Ian Rush has been ‘biohacked’ as he’s undergone an unusual procedure that ‘engineers superhumans’

Ian Rush has undergone an unusual procedure that sounds like he’s turning into a robot or a superhero.

Our all-time top goal scorer already had super-human powers as he scored so many goals for Liverpool but now he’s taking it to a whole new level.

Across several Instagram stories on his social media page, the Welshman uploaded images with the captions of: ‘IT’S TIME TO EVOLVE‘ and ‘Physician-led hyper-personalised care. Great for recovery‘.

An image of the procedure was also shared by Dr Enayat who is the founder of hum2n, the company that provide the £695.00 single session ‘SUPERHUM2N Protocol‘ which biohacks the body in three steps.

First is the ‘PRESCRIPTION NUTRIENT IV WITH LIGHT THERAPY’, followed by ‘HYPERBARIC OXYGEN CHAMBER THERAPY’ and finally the ‘CRYOTHERAPY & RED LIGHT THERAPY’, you can watch a video on the procedure here:

Assuming it all went well, that should mean that the 60-year-old is now biohacked and we wish him all the best in his new superhuman life.

Maybe a comeback is on the cards?

You can view the image of Rush receiving the ‘SUPERHUM2N Protocol’ via Dr E on Instagram:

