‘I’m on’ – Ex-Liverpool star Djibril Cisse wants return to English football and one of his former clubs in particular

Former Liverpool striker appears to be open to a return to the English game and one of his former sides Sunderland.

The 40-year-old Frenchman is still playing football and is plying his trade in the United States for Panathinaikos Chicago.

The Black Cats recently announced the signing of Jermaine Defoe on a deal until the end of the season and that move has led some Sunderland fans to feel ‘nostalgic’.

One supporter tweeted the club joking that he’d done some scouting and would also like to see some former players such as Cisse, Kenwyne Jones, Carlos Edwards and Nyron Nosworthy return to the Stadium of Light.

Our former No. 9 replied to the tweet saying “I’m on.”

Cisse represented QPR most recently in the Premier League, back in 2013, and although Sunderland now find themselves in League One, it’s highly unlikely that they’d sign the former France international.

It’s good to see that our former striker has a good relationship with his former supporters and we wish him all the best for the future!

You can see Cisse’s tweet below via Twitter.