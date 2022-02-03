(Image) Kenny and Paul Dalglish share a picture of their drive from Liverpool to Glasgow for the Old Firm Derby

Kenny Dalglish is for many the father figure they wish they could have but for Paul, he’s the lucky one who can call him Dad.

Following a departure from a coaching role at Miami FC, the 44-year-old is back in England and enjoying some time away from football by going to Hampden Park with his Dad.

The duo were driving from Merseyside to Glasgow so that they could witness the Old Firm Derby, where Celtic ran out 3-0 victors and moved top of the SPL above Rangers.

During the long drive, the son of the King took to his Twitter to post an image of the pair alongside the caption: ‘Worst Uber driver I’ve ever had. Gonna be a long journey’.

It was a sign of some true dry wit that clearly runs through the family, with the 70-year-old former boss famous for his disarming humour.

Given the ties to the Bhoys in Green, it was probably a great day and night for the father/son duo and it’s great to see they’re able to spend some time together again.

You can view the image of the pair via @DalglishPaul on Twitter:

Worst Uber driver I’ve ever had. Gonna be a long journey. pic.twitter.com/aUg2vMQCbu — Paul Dalglish (@DalglishPaul) February 2, 2022

