‘It’s going to be a great day for everyone involved’ – Cardiff City boss Steve Morison is looking forward to Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison is looking forward to the ‘amazing’ experience of Sunday’s FA Cup clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

The former Norwich, Leeds and Millwall striker knows what to expect from Jurgen Klopp’s talented side but insists the Bluebirds must ‘enjoy’ the match.

“It’s fantastic. I made one of my dreams come true going there as a player,” the 38-year-old said (via Cardiff City’s official website).

“It will be a completely different environment for me. They know what’s coming. You need to enjoy it. You can’t leave with regrets. We’ll see what happens, but we’ve got some really, really talented players.

“It will be amazing. It’s going to be a great day for everyone involved. To be manager of this football club right now, it’ll be a very proud moment. I’m sure the Cardiff City fans will enjoy it.”

The Welsh outfit are 20th in the Championship at the moment but will come into the game having won their last two matches.

The Reds haven’t played since defeating Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park on January 23 and new signing Luis Diaz will be in contention to make his debut and earn some game time.

The FA Cup is one of four trophies we can still win this season.

Klopp has made his feelings towards the cup competitions clear during his time on Merseyside but there’s no denying that a cup run and a trip to Wembley is good for everyone involved with the club.

We are of course heading to London for the Carabao Cup final on February 27 but it’s important that we continue our impressive form across all competitions.

Let’s hope whatever team Klopp selects can do the business and make sure we’re in the draw for the next round.