Journalist confirms Liverpool have reached ‘complete agreement’ for Carvalho summer transfer; details of deal shared

Liverpool fans were told it would be something of a waiting game when it came to the prospect of the side signing Fabio Carvalho after a failed attempt in the winter window.

As things stand, however, according to freelance journalist, David Lynch, it would seem the young Englishman’s confirmed status as a Red could be closer than many think.

“Liverpool and Fulham agrees to do the Carvalho deal in the summer at the same price they agreed upon on deadline day,” the reporter told Liverpool Official Supporters Club Norway, with a translation supplied by Reddit user Marquinh0z.

“I know multiple journalists have written that Liverpool ‘hope’ to finish the deal, but they’ve come much further than that.

“It’s complete agreement. Only thing left is a medical and Carvalho’s signature.

“There’s no chance for any other club hijacking the deal. At least that’s what I am told.”

The Merseysiders had already agreed a fee prior to running out of time to complete the loan arrangement part of the transfer before the 11pm deadline on 31st January.

With both player and representatives said to be keen on a potential switch to ANFIELD for the teenager, not to mention the positive groundwork laid out in earlier discussions with the club, the deal was far from being off in the first place.

Time, again, would be of the essence, of course, with the threat of a potential swoop from a European rival on a pittance (courtesy of FIFA’s compensation rules) a very real one.

If Lynch’s update is to be believed, however, it’s a superb piece of business with little in the way of risk attached given the age of the midfielder and the potential fee attached (should a pre-agreement not stray too far from the original terms thrashed out).

