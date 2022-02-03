Liverpool and Manchester City to make move for Arsenal star in the summer – Report

Liverpool and Manchester City are believed to be planning a summer move for Arsenal talent Bukayo Saka.

Although we added to our attacking options this month with the signing of Luis Diaz, we did rather frustratingly miss out on securing the signature of Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho after the deal was not completed in time on deadline day.

The Reds may now be preparing a move for the Gunners youngster in the coming months, that’s according to ESPN (via the Express).

The 20-year-old’s current contract runs out next year and it’s believed that he is seeking to play in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side haven’t played in Europe’s premier club competition since the 2016/17 season but they are certainly in with a shout to finish in the top-four this term.

They’re two points off Manchester United who occupy the final Champions League spot at the moment, but they do have a game in hand on Ralf Rangnick’s men.

Saka has six goals and four assists in 21 appearances for the north London outfit this term.

The prospect of playing for Pep Guardiola’s or Jurgen Klopp’s side is a very appealing one – us and City are the two sides that appear superior in the Premier League at the moment so the Arsenal No. 7 will have a big decision to make if we do come calling for his services in the summer.

An exciting summer window may be on the cards for us, but for now, we should focus on finishing this season strongly.