Liverpool make Hillsborough memorial decision and issue statement to all supporters

Liverpool have issued a statement to all supporters as they ask for only Hillsborough tributes to be left at the memorial.

It’s obviously an emotive topic and something that would have only come up after careful consideration from all parties, fair play to the club for issuing the statement that they have.

In a post on the club’s website, they said: ‘Some of the Hillsborough families have contacted the club recently regarding an increase in the number of personal tributes being left at the Hillsborough Memorial, which are unrelated to the 97.

‘Out of respect for the 97 and their families, only tributes relating to those fans who lost their lives as a result of the disaster should be laid at the Hillsborough Memorial.

‘No other items or tributes should be left on or in front of the memorial and are therefore asked to be removed’.

You can understand why some fans that are not directly affected by the tragedy may have thought it would be okay for them to leave tributes to their loved ones by the memorial but this message then adds some perspective to this.

The whole purpose of the memorial is so that the families of the 97 people killed in the 1989 disaster have a space to remember the ones they have lost and to remind all passers-by of the day.

The idea of a space outside or near the stadium to remember other supporters is a good one and would be another special area within the stadium, hopefully this is something that can be sorted soon.

