Liverpool will benefit from ‘secret weapon’ signing according to Brazil legend

Brazil legend Rivaldo has claimed that Liverpool have found a ‘secret weapon’ in Luis Diaz and believes the addition to Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options will benefit the Reds in the future.

The Colombian signed from Porto last week and will join up with the Merseyside outfit as they prepare for a big second half to the season – Klopp’s side remain in contention for four trophies this season.

“Liverpool signed Colombian attacker Luis Diaz who has been excellent at FC Porto in both the Portuguese League and Champions League, and I think the club’s decision to sign him now is intended to offer Jurgen Klopp more options in the attack,” he told Betfair (via Football365).

“With the Colombian in the squad, Klopp can manage his most-used players like Sadio Mane and Mo Salah which will contribute to keeping them at their peak form when the time for big Premier League and Champions League games arrive.

“Diaz has a lot of quality and will certainly be an excellent secret weapon on many occasions at Anfield.”

We can’t wait to see him in the famous Red shirt – he’s contributed 14 goals and four assists for the Portuguese side so far this term and his arrival will reduce the reliance currently placed on Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool supporters had been concerned about how the club would perform in the absence of the star men whilst they’re in Cameroon representing their national side at the Africa Cup of Nations, but we have remained undefeated since they headed to Africa and have only failed to find the back of the net in one game.

Diaz, who will wear the No. 23 shirt at Anfield, is usually deployed on the left-wing and is therefore expected to offer real competition to Mane for his spot in the starting XI.

Hopefully the Colombia international will settle down quickly on Merseyside and prove why the club were so keen to obtain his services.